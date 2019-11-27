Be prepared: Holiday travel season kicking into gear

ORLANDO, Fla. - The holiday season is kicking into gear in Central Florida as people are getting ready to leave town.
The American Automobile Association said that Wednesday will be the busiest travel day on the road.
Airports are also bracing for big crowds and the Orlando International Airport is expecting more than 150,000 people to pass through.
"Traffic is terrible. We came early, and we thought maybe the parking would go smoothly, but it's really bad," said traveler Angela Johnson.
Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at least two hours early for domestic flights, and three hours early for international flights.
Things are busy at Orlando International Airport. #ThanksgivingTravel is in full swing. @MCO says it has a plan to get all the extra passengers thru @TSA checkpoints quicker. Watch @WFTV for more. pic.twitter.com/s79SNrU7ow— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) November 27, 2019
