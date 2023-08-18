Local

Be prepared for rain as we head into the weekend

By George Waldenberger, WFTV.com and Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered storms should have cleared most areas by the late afternoon.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said an additional lingering passing shower could not be ruled out Friday evening.

Saturday should be quite warm, with quickly passing mid-afternoon storms possible.

Sunday is less heat with scattered passing showers/lightning possible in the morning and evening.

