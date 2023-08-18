Be prepared for rain as we head into the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered storms should have cleared most areas by the late afternoon.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said an additional lingering passing shower could not be ruled out Friday evening.

Saturday should be quite warm, with quickly passing mid-afternoon storms possible.

Sunday is less heat with scattered passing showers/lightning possible in the morning and evening.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group