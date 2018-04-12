0 Be warned: Scammers out in full force as Tax Day nears

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tax Day is right around the corner, which means scammers are on the prowl, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Orlando resident Nikki Price said she’s fed up with the constant calls from people trying to cheat her out of her hard-earned money.

In some of the calls, the scammer was singing, but the others were less amusing, with the callers becoming argumentative and threatening.

"They pretended to be a cop. At one point, they said they would take my passport away. They said they would come and seize my accounts," said Price.

Price said the calls started last week and she’d get several a day, sometimes from different numbers.

“They’d keep calling from different numbers. They’re relentless,” she said.

Price called back after several voicemails.

She told the person on the other end of the line that she wanted to make sure she wasn’t in trouble for anything.

The person on the line claimed Price owed $4,000 in taxes and said she had to pay up, or else she’d be in trouble with the law.

"She yelled at me a few times because she told me to stop interrupting her," Price said. “She said she knew my address and told me what it was. It’s very uncomforting to know, these people, whoever they are, have my address.”

Price had her friend call back, to ask the callers to leave her alone.

“I’m not working for the money,” the caller told Price’s friend.

“You’re just doing it for the fun?” the friend said.

“I'm not working for the money. I'm not working for any fun,” said the caller.

Price said the scammers started laughing and singing songs in response.

Price knew the calls were from scammers and never paid, but local Better Business Bureau officials said some people do get scammed this time of year.

Holly Salmons, the president and CEO of the Central Florida BBB, said there are telltale signs to look out for.

"If they start to threaten you, those are huge red flags. Those are tactics that a legitimate collection agency nor the IRS would ever employ,” she said.

Salmons said those threats sometimes work.

"Consumers are, out of fear, paying the bad guys," she said.

Salmons said it’s best to hang up the phone and check the IRS website for any money owed.

