Beach plans? Watch out for Portuguese men-of-war this weekend

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - If you’re heading to the beach this weekend, you’ll want to watch out for Portuguese men-of-war.
The purple flag in Volusia County will fly this weekend to warn beachgoers of the men-of-war. Some people have already been stung by the creatures, and some of which are washing up on the beach.
Many call men-of-war jellyfish, but they’re technicallly members of a group of animals related to jellyfish.
The windy conditions are creating strong currents, and the men-of-war are washing ashore.
The conditions have been reported across the coast.
Officials with Volusia County Beach Safety warn swimmers to be careful because even if a man-o-war is dead, its sting can still affect beachgoers.
An area of disturbed weather in the Bahamas will bring big changes to the weekend weather in Central Florida with increased temperatures, but also chances for rain.
Man o’ wars spotted on Volusia County Beaches pic.twitter.com/7gsp1tEKel— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) May 4, 2018
