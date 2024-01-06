Beach repairs begin in Daytona Beach, more than 1 year after being destroyed by hurricanes

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After more than a year since being destroyed during Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, much needed repairs will soon begin at multiple beach walkovers and ramps in Daytona beach.

City leaders said the work at more than a dozen areas will take most of the year to complete.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said he feels resident’s frustration but added in the year since the storm, supplies and labor have been hard to come by.

“It is long overdue. But storms are a nightmare on the beach. So, we are glad to be getting over this nightmare,” said Mayor Henry.

Read: Nearly a dozen fatal crashes reported so far in 2024, several due to wrong way driving

He said the city’s first priority was finishing work on the pier which was closed to the public for about 300 days and only just reopened in July.

Those repairs were roughly $1.6 million and were reimbursable by FEMA.

Read: Supreme Court to decide whether Trump can be kept off the 2024 presidential ballot

“There was a huge hole there and that took the longest amount of time but once that was one, then we could begin work on the others,” said Henry.

Read: ‘What I lived through is real:’ Former Capitol Police sergeant reflects on Jan. 6 attack

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group