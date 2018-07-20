Beached manatee found in New Smyrna Beach inlet

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A beached manatee was found in the New Smyrna Beach inlet Friday, just before 8 a.m., according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue officials.
Beachgoers were trying to keep the manatee wet while waiting for rescuers.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Team is taking care of the 10-foot-long manatee.
SeaWorld is headed to the scene.
The condition of the manatee is unknown.
