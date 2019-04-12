Bear encounters down across Central Florida

Five years after a Lake County homeowner shot a bear that broke into his back porch, Central Florida may finally be learning to live with bears after a decrease in encounters.
Channel 9 discovered that as bear encounters across the region may be going down, it may be coming at a high cost.
Numbers obtained by 9 Investigates revealed much fewer bear encounters across Central Florida counties.
"They are great numbers, they are heading in the right direction," said Environmentalist Chuck O'Neal. "The question is what is causing the decrease."
While it is tough to pinpoint the driving factors in the reduced encounters, the numbers are telling.
There have been 20 fewer encounters in Seminole County and 114 fewer in Volusia County.
Fewer encounters may reduce the calls for another hunt.
