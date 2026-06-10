Bear-proof trash cans to be purchased in Seminole County to enhance safety

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County commissioners recently approved a $50,000 project to purchase bear-proof trash cans.

The initiative aims to prevent bears from entering local neighborhoods and enhance safety for both wildlife and residents.

The funding for the project comes directly from the Wekiva Wild and Scenic River Committee.

This investment is part of efforts to mitigate human-bear conflicts, protecting both the animals and the community.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates that more than 4,000 black bears reside in Florida.

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