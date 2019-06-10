0 Bear spotted in northern Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. - A bear is on the move in Brevard County, having been spotted in Titusville and Mims recently.

So far, the bear hasn’t been aggressive, but wildlife officials and law enforcement agencies want you to keep your distance.

The young bear was spotted Monday by resident living around Kelly Road and Cory Court in Mims.

“I saw him walking down here. I was calling all my neighbors letting them know there’s a bear here,” said Wayne Doler, a resident in the area.

Don Warnick was already watching from a window inside his home.

“I looked again and said, ‘Boy, that’s a big dog.’ I came and opened up the curtain and looked out and that bear came trotting right down here and ran between the gate and the fence,” he said.

That wasn’t before stopping to snack his way through the neighborhood—first on some hog feed and then a bird feeder.

Titusville police and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials think this might be the same bears spotted over the weekend in an area north of Washington and DeLeon Avenue.

Police stepped up patrols in the area after sightings there.

“Even though the bear hasn’t shown any kind of aggression, we want to make sure people are being safe. This is a wild animal and they need to be careful. No trying to feed the bear; no trying to capture the bear,” said Amy Matthews, spokesperson for the Titusville Police Department.

