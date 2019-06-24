Bear spotted near Lake Underhill

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several residents have reported seeing a bear near Lake Underhill in Orlando, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
FWC said someone reported seeing a bear Sunday in a church parking lot on Clemwood Drive near East South Street and South Crystal Lake Drive.
Wildlife officials said another person reported seeing a bear Sunnday on Strathmore Drive, south of Lake Underhill.
A third sighting was reported Monday on Lake Underhill Road, FWC said. That person said he saw the bear heading toward Crystal Lake Drive.
