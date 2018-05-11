Bear that attacked dogs, destroyed SUV killed in Longwood, FWC says

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A bear that killing two dogs and totaled a SUV in Longwood has been captured and killed, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner confirmed.
FWC went to The Estates at Springs Landing at 2:30 a.m. Friday and tranquilized the bear, officials said.
Biologists tranquilized and killed the adult female as her escalating conflict behavior posed a threat to human safety, the FWC said.
One of the cubs that was with the bear was captured and released in the Ocala National Forest, away from developed areas, the FWC said.
Rabies testing is being done on the female bear that was killed because it attacked two dogs, officials said.
