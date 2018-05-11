  • Bear that attacked dogs, destroyed SUV killed in Longwood, FWC says

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    LONGWOOD, Fla. - A bear that killing two dogs and totaled a SUV in Longwood has been captured and killed, officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner confirmed.

    Read: Dog mauled by bear in Longwood dies, owners say

    FWC went to The Estates at Springs Landing at 2:30 a.m. Friday and tranquilized the bear, officials said.

    Biologists tranquilized and killed the adult female as her escalating conflict behavior posed a threat to human safety, the FWC said.

    One of the cubs that was with the bear was captured and released in the Ocala National Forest, away from developed areas, the FWC said.

    Read: Watch: 'Here, bear,' says Longwood woman trying to coax bear out of SUV

    Rabies testing is being done on the female bear that was killed because it attacked two dogs, officials said.

    This is a developing story. Follow Channel 9's Lauren Seabrook on Twitter and watch Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m. for updates.

    Read: Bear kills dog, seriously injures another in subdivision near Longwood

    >>> Download the free WFTV news app <<<

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bear that attacked dogs, destroyed SUV killed in Longwood, FWC says

  • Headline Goes Here

    What happened? Pilots who landed Southwest plane after deadly engine…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gunman sought after man shot, killed in DeLand home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed by Orlando police in Colonial Plaza shooting identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 women charged in deadly police shooting at Orlando's Colonial Plaza