Beautiful spring break forecast continues in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to have beautiful weather on Tuesday.

After a cool start to the morning, our area will warm up nicely in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid-to upper-70s Tuesday afternoon.

We will see fewer winds on Tuesday, helping to lower our fire threat.

Dry, warm air, in conjunction with dry vegetation, creates a fire-sensitive situation.

Be weather-aware of any open flames or sparks again on Tuesday.

Overnight, it will be cool again, with upper 40s and low 50s, but it will get warmer tomorrow, with highs in the low 80s.

