Beautiful weekend ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to have a partly cloudy and cool weekend.

Much of Central Florida woke up Friday morning with temperatures in the 40s and 30s.

The cool air will stay for the rest of Friday before things slightly warm up towards the end of the week.

We will see a decent amount of sunshine on Friday, with a few more clouds along the coast.

A very isolated shower is possible in coastal Brevard County, but most of the area will stay dry.

Highs for Friday will only climb into the low 60s.

It will be a milder Friday night, with clouds increasing in the late evening.

Saturday morning’s temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Warmer weather is on the way for the weekend.

Partly sunny skies are expected on Saturday, with a stray shower possible again at the coast.

Highs to start the weekend will be in the low 70s.

More sunshine is expected for Sunday, with slightly higher rain chances for the evening and overnight.

Highs for Sunday will be in the low 70s.

Our highest rain chance will be on Monday, as a weak disturbance impacts the area.

Scattered showers are expected with temps in the low 70s.

Even warmer weather is expected for much of next week, with highs returning to the upper 70s and low 80s.

