Beautiful weekend ahead, with temperatures heating up next week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida can expect some amazing weather with mild days and cool nights ahead.

This weekend should see sunny skies and temperatures near 80 degrees.

As we head into next week things begin to warm up.

Temperatures could reach the 90s by the end of the week.

Those with allergies to grasses and bayberry should be on alert as they are tracking high.

