Bed catches fire in Winter Springs mobile home

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Seminole County firefighters said they put out the flames after a bed caught fire inside a Winter Springs mobile home.

Firefighters said they responded to the home on Helen Street around 11 a.m. and put the fire out within 10 minutes of getting the 911 call.

No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters said the Red Cross is assisting the family displaced by the fire.

Read: ‘She is fake dude’: Seminole County deputy accused of texting suspects trying to meet minor for sex

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group