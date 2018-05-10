'Belle' brightens patients' day at Florida Hospital for Children

ORLANDO, Fla. - Patients at Florida Hospital for children spent time Thursday with some Disney on Ice performers.
The children were excited to meet Belle from "Beauty and the Beast," who colored with them and read them stories.
"It's not always easy. So, these things always perk the kids up (and) make it easier for parents to help them, because they have better spirit about things and get a little more cooperative," parent Lacey Macedo said.
Disney on Ice is performing at the Amway Center this weekend.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}