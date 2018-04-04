0 Bells will toll 39 times across nation in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life

ORLANDO, Fla. - Fifty years after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, the civil rights leader's family and admirers will mark the anniversary of his death Wednesday with marches, speeches and quiet reflection.

Read: 7 memorable Martin Luther King Jr. quotes

King was 39 when he was gunned down in Memphis, TN on the balcony of the old Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968.

In Central Florida, the African-American Council of a Christian Clergy (AACCC) of Central Florida and community leaders will hold an event to commemorate King.

A news release said the AACCC and local leaders will talk about “the significance of preserving the legacy of King and the need for individuals to continue the fight for justice and equality.”

Read: 5 things to know about Martin Luther King Jr.

“2018 is truly a momentous year. It is the 50th anniversary of one of the most tragic, catalytic and meaningful events in American history: the assassination of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Individuals and organizations around the globe will honor Dr. King on April 4, 2018, and throughout the year,” the release said.

The event will take place on Tinker Field on South Tampa Avenue, which was the last place that King spoke while in Orlando.

Photos: Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.

The commemorations stretch from his hometown of Atlanta to Memphis, where he died, and points beyond.

Among the first events is a march led by the same sanitation workers union whose low pay King had come to protest when he was shot.

King's daughter the Rev. Bernice A. King is moderating an awards ceremony in Atlanta in her father's honor.

Photos: The life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Fifty years after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, the civil rights leader's family and admirers will mark the anniversary of his death Wednesday with marches, speeches and quiet reflection. Fifty years after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, the civil rights leader's family and admirers will mark the anniversary of his death Wednesday with marches, speeches and quiet reflection.

The Memphis events are scheduled to feature the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton and U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D)-Ga.

The Atlanta events culminate with a bell-ringing and wreath-laying Wednesday evening at his crypt to mark the moment he was shot.

Bells will toll across the nation 39 times, once for each year of King's life.

King’s words inspired not only a nation, but the world. King wrote in his famous speech, "I’ve Been to the Mountaintop," “The cry is always the same: ‘We want to be free.’"

The Associated Press contributes to this report.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.