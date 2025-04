ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday is a big day for ice cream lovers.

Tuesday is “Free Cone Day” at Ben & Jerry’s.

The tradition dates back to 1979 as a way to thank fans.

So Tuesday only, any Ben & Jerry’s scoop shop will give each customer on free cone, no strings attached.

