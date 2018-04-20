0 ‘Best of the best,' Sheriff says of 2 Florida deputies shot, killed at restaurant

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man fired through the window of a restaurant and fatally shot two Florida deputies, authorities said.

Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz said during a news conference that Sgt. Noel Ramirez, 30, and Deputy Taylor Lindsey, 25, were killed Thursday afternoon in Trenton.

Schultz said the deputies were getting food at the Ace China restaurant when the shooter walked up to the building and fired at them through a window. Fellow deputies responding to the scene found the shooter dead outside the business.

Schultz said he had nothing to say about the "coward" gunman, who he believes acted alone. He also could not say how the gunman died.

“The world is full of cowards and the world is full of heroes. We need to highlight those heroes and what they gave,” Schultz said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement later identified the shooter as John Highnote, 59, of Bell.

No other details were released about the gunman and a motive remains unclear.

Schultz described the deputies as, "the best of the best."

"They gave their lives so that we could all be safe," Schultz said. “After 26 years of doing this, nothing can prepare you for senseless deaths.”

Ramirez leaves behind a wife and children. He had been a law enforcement officer for seven years.

Lindsey had worked for the sheriff’s office previously and had just returned to the force.

“I knew both of them personally and I can sit here in front of you all and tell you that I loved them,” said Schultz.

As law enforcement remained at the scene throughout the night to investigate and collect evidence, two deputies in their dress uniforms stood guard holding two folded American flags.

The investigation has been handed to the FDLE.

Trenton is in northern Florida, about 35 miles west of Gainesville.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

New pic from scene of shooting that left 2 Gilchrist Deputies dead. Witnesses tell me the owner of Ace Chinese was able to get out when the gunman opened fire. Condolences coming in from agencies across Florida for the fallen deputies. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ueBQRLxCbL — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) April 19, 2018

Businesses owner tells me 2 Gilchrist County Deputes were shot and killed at a restaurant in Trenton. I'm told the gunman is also dead. He describes unbelievable sadness as he waits to find out if he knows the deputies. @ActionNewsJax — Paige Kelton (@PaigeANjax) April 19, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office and their citizens over the tragic loss of two deputies. @Columbiasheriff stands ready to assist and any way possible!!!! pic.twitter.com/bjX1bDcrzL — Columbia Sheriff, FL (@ColumbiaSheriff) April 19, 2018

