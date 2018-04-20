  • Bethune-Cookman founder's granddaughter accused of embezzling thousands from nonprofit

    By: Karen Parks

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The granddaughter of Bethune-Cookman University's founder has been charged with an organize scheme to defraud and two counts of grand theft of more than $20,000.

    In 2016, Evelyne Bethune, 64, was appointed treasurer of the National League of American Pen Women, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to deserving students.

    According to an arrest affidavit, Elizabeth Owens, the president of the organization in Daytona Beach, said Bethune requested that more than $20,000 in funds donated by members be transferred into another account managed by Bethune.

    The transfer was approved by the organization.

    In February, Owens discovered that the checking balance was a little more than $100 in savings.

    According to the police report, Bethune used the funds for personal transactions, doctors’ bills, restaurants and manicures.

    There was also a certificate of deposit donated by a deceased member for more than $10,000, which was also gone. 

    According to the report, Bethune said the money was frozen in a Bethune-Cookman endowment fund, but police said bank statements show otherwise.

    Bethune asked for an exemption if the money is paid back by December, according to the report, but the organization does not believe the money will be replaced, and plans to move forward with charges.
     

