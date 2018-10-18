Bethune Cookman University's interim president could be removed today

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Trustees at Bethune Cookman University could decide today to remove the school’s interim president.
The school has been under fire for overspending and is now at risk of losing its accreditation, which could lower the value of its degrees.
Students who rallied on campus earlier this week told us they don't think the interim president should be fired.
“Right now with the condition that our school is in, we need stability. So removing a president right now just breeds an atmosphere of chaos in my opinion," said Denzel Smith, vice president of the Student Government Association.
Students said they plan to be back out in front of the performing arts center today to make sure board members see them before the meeting.
