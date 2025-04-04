Bicyclist dies after truck strikes him near Kissimmee, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a bicyclist died after a pickup truck collided with him Thursday night in Osceola County.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. at US-192 and Bill Beck Boulevard in Kissimmee.

FHP said a Chevy Silverado pickup truck, traveling westbound on US-192, entered the intersection on a green light and struck the bicyclist in the crosswalk.

Investigators said the man on the bike entered into the direct path of the truck.

He was rushed to Osceola Regional Hospital but did not survive.

FHP did not release his name, but said he was 63, of Saint Cloud.

The driver of the pickup, 56, of Kissimmee, was not hurt and remained at the crash site, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

