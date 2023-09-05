Bicyclist hit, killed by pick-up truck in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist died after he was hit by a pick-up truck in Osceola County on Monday evening.

Troopers said the 55-year-old man from St. Cloud was riding his bike west on Nova Road near Tram Road around 7:15 p.m. when a pick-up truck driving behind him hit the back of his bike.

Troopers said the crash caused the bicyclist to run off the roadway.

Investigators said the bicyclist died at a nearby hospital. The driver and passenger in the pick-up truck were not injured.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

