Bicyclist dies after suffering unknown brain injury, deputies searching for leads

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County woman went for a bike ride on a Saturday morning and fell into a coma the next day. Deputies say they don’t know much about what happened in between and are looking for the public’s help to find out.
Orange County deputies are asking anyone who saw Emma Ramirez during her bike ride on the morning of June 21 to reach out. At some point in between pedaling away from her home off Turkey Lake Road and arriving at Westgate Resorts to use the restroom, deputies say Ramirez suffered a brain injury.
Related Headlines
Deputies said hotel security called Orange County Fire Rescue after Ramirez arrived after it appeared she had some sort of injury.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
She was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where deputies said doctors determined she suffered a brain injury. They said she had been in a coma since then until she died July 2.
Detectives said they haven’t been able to determine how Ramirez was injured.
Anyone who may have spotted Ramirez on her ride is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000, ext. 70633.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}