Bicyclist struck and killed on State Road 50 in Titusville, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A man on a bicycle was struck and killed by an SUV late Sunday in Brevard County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers responded to State Road 50 near Plantation Drive in Titusville shortly before midnight.

They determined that the bicyclist was traveling westbound on State Road 50 when a Nissan Rogue, also heading westbound, collided with him.

Investigators said the bicyclist was not in a marked crosswalk and there were no lights on his bike.

FHP said the bicyclist, 33, of Phoenix, Arizona, died at the crash site.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV and her two passengers, all of Orlando, were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

