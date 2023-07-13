Bier Fest returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with new bites, brews

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Bier Fest will return to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for its sixth year next week with 15 new menu items and 60 beers to sample from across the globe.

The event runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from July 21 through Sept. 4, including Labor Day.

Bier Fest is included with park admission and allows guests to sip, sample and savor German flavors while enjoying tunes from rising local artists.

If you want to taste a little bit of everything, you can purchase a Bier Fest Sampler, which can be redeemed for any food or beverage item offered throughout the festival area. Samplers start at $35 and are available in quantities of five, eight and 12. Pass Members will have access to an exclusive 15-item Sampler for the same price as a 12-item Sampler.

