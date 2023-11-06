Big build-to-rent project breaks ground next to The Villages

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Construction will begin soon on a 302-home build-to-rent community just outside of The Villages, in Wildwood.

Executives for Advenir Oakley Capital LLC, a partnership between Miami-based Advenir Living and Birmingham, Alabama-based Oakley Group, announced the groundbreaking for LEO at Wildwood Oct. 18.

The project, which will rise on 39 acres near the southwest corner of County Road 472 and County Road 117 in Wildwood, will include cottages with garages, carriage homes, duplexes, stacked duplexes and row houses.

