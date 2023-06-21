Big-dollar sale closes for land in Apopka’s red-hot Kelly Park area

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A large property that is part of one of the region’s most anticipated mixed-use projects has sold for an eye-catching price.

Orange County records show an entity related to Orlando-based Cadence Partners LLC paid $47 million for the 104-acre parcel on June 16 for the land to Kelly Park VB Development LLC, a subsidiary of Vero Beach-based Evans Properties, which is the master developer of the 250-acre Wyld Oaks mixed-use project in Apopka’s Kelly Park area.

However, Joseph Beninati, the development coordinator for Evans Properties, told Orlando Business Journal that 16 acres of the 104-acre parcel will be retained by the master developer once the plat is subdivided — meaning Cadence Partners’ actual acquisition is 88 acres.

