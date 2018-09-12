  • ‘Big plumes' encompassed Apopka house during fire that killed homeowner, neighbor says

    By: Kelly Healey

    APOPKA, Fla. - One person was killed Wednesday morning in an Orange County house fire, officials said.

     

    The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Alexandria Place Drive in Apopka at about 2 a.m., fire officials said.

     

    The victim was found during the initial search of the home, investigators said.

     

    "I kind of have the same experience because a few years ago, we had the same problem with our house. We got struck by lightning and we had a house fire, so, I know what it is like to have a loss of a house," neighbor James Waye said.

     

    Waye told Channel 9 reporter Q McCray that the victim was a man in his 60s who let him stay at his home after Waye’s home caught fire.

     

    “I seen the house across the street. I saw big plumes in the back that kind of encompassed his entire porch or bedroom, I am guessing. I am not sure, but it was pretty big,” said Waye.

    Neighbors said they would drive the man where he needed to go because he didn’t have a driver’s license.

    The name of the victim has not been released.

     

    The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson is working to determine the cause of the fire.

