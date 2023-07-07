Biggest lessons learned from Baldwin Park’s success 20 years later

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

For Mark Jones, the recent $2.95 million sale of a Baldwin Park home that set a new high-water mark for the trendy neighborhood is more than just a feather in the cap for LRK, the architecture and design firm where he is a principal and which designed the home.

Rather, because he and his firm serve as town architect for the 1,093-acre community, the sale — and other recent sales like it topping $2.5 million — represents a proof of concept for the development, which opened in 2003 and is celebrating two decades this year.

Jones described the role of town architect as that of a “keeper of the vision,” and it’s one his firm also is responsible for in Celebration and Oakland Park — two of the region’s other popular communities.

