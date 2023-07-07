Local

Biggest lessons learned from Baldwin Park’s success 20 years later

By WFTV.com News Staff and Steven Ryzewski

Baldwin Park sunrise (Kathy Till)

By WFTV.com News Staff and Steven Ryzewski

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

For Mark Jones, the recent $2.95 million sale of a Baldwin Park home that set a new high-water mark for the trendy neighborhood is more than just a feather in the cap for LRK, the architecture and design firm where he is a principal and which designed the home.

Read: ‘Jaws’-themed restaurant announces updated location in Central Florida, opening date

Rather, because he and his firm serve as town architect for the 1,093-acre community, the sale — and other recent sales like it topping $2.5 million — represents a proof of concept for the development, which opened in 2003 and is celebrating two decades this year.

Jones described the role of town architect as that of a “keeper of the vision,” and it’s one his firm also is responsible for in Celebration and Oakland Park — two of the region’s other popular communities.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Video: Central Florida housing market among hottest in the country New data shows Orlando continues to be one of the hottest real estate markets in the country. (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read