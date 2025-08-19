Bike traffic stop leads to arrests on felony drug charges in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A bike traffic stop in Cocoa Beach led to the arrest of two individuals on felony drug charges.

Jason Penn and Marty Hannum were arrested for possession of fentanyl and cocaine.

The incident began when police stopped Jason Penn, who was traveling by bicycle.

Following the stop, police discovered Marty Hannum in a room at the Motel 6, where they say Penn was heading.

Police have not disclosed further details about the circumstances of the bike traffic stop or the investigation that led to the arrests.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group