Biketoberfest gets rolling with focus on motorcycle safety

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - More than 100,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world are expected to ride into Volusia County this weekend as the 26th annual Biketoberfest gets rolling.
Several events, including races and live music, are scheduled now through Sunday.To go along with the festivities, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office is launching a new, yearlong motorcycle safety initiative.The initiative is designed to reduce motorcycle crashes and fatalities in the county with funding from a $30,000 grant from the Florida Department of Transportation.
During annual biker events, such as Biketoberfest in October and Bike Week in March, the Sheriff’s Office reports increases in traffic accidents. Last year, the department reported 1,335 motor vehicle crashes in October and 1,621 in March.
"Keep your head on a swivel because there's a lot more bikers out there,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said. “So you want to be cognizant of that when you're on the road. And vice versa, we say to the bikers: When you come into our community, obey our traffic laws."
As Biketoberfest begins, yearlong motorcycle safety initiative underway w/ @MyFDOT in Volusia County: https://t.co/bdyNvVUhAX pic.twitter.com/pMleKbXvcb— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) October 17, 2018
