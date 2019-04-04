  • Bill approved to place hefty fine on companies that make robocalls

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    FLORIDA - A Senate panel is taking a historic step to crack down on robocalls.

     

    Related Headlines

    The Senate Commerce Committee approved a bill Wednesday that would place a hefty fine on companies that make robocalls.

     

    The fine would be about $10,000 per call.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The bill would also give the Federal Communications Commission more time to bring charges against companies behind illegal robocalls.

     

    The FCC said it received 4.5 million illegal robocall complaints in 2017, nearly tripling in three years.

     

    You can file a complaint with the FCC if you believe you have received an illegal call or text.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories