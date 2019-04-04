Bill approved to place hefty fine on companies that make robocalls

FLORIDA - A Senate panel is taking a historic step to crack down on robocalls.
Related Headlines
The Senate Commerce Committee approved a bill Wednesday that would place a hefty fine on companies that make robocalls.
The fine would be about $10,000 per call.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Child porn suspect commits suicide in Kissimmee
- Millions of Facebook records found on public Amazon servers
- What's in the way of Florida's medical marijuana patients?
- Video: Woman rescues snake stuck in beer can
The bill would also give the Federal Communications Commission more time to bring charges against companies behind illegal robocalls.
The FCC said it received 4.5 million illegal robocall complaints in 2017, nearly tripling in three years.
You can file a complaint with the FCC if you believe you have received an illegal call or text.
I’m glad @SenateCommerce recognized the importance of my TRACED Act to combat robocalls, which is now the top consumer complaint submitted to the Federal Trade Commission, by unanimously passing the bill through committee today. https://t.co/WNWaSXBN0q pic.twitter.com/9CrSULmRyP— Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) April 3, 2019
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}