  • Bill postponed to repeal Florida's red light camera law

    By: Christopher Heath

    Updated:

    A possible repeal of Florida‘s red light camera law appears headed nowhere again this year.

    Tampa Republican Senator Jeff Brandes temporarily postponed his bill to repeal the law on Tuesday.

    The postponement means the bill is unlikely to pass its three Committee stops before the end of the session.

    In 2018, the Florida House quickly passed a ban of red light cameras, that measure died in the Senate.

    Groups like the Florida League of Cities say the decision on red light cameras should be left up to local municipalities, not the state. However, critics point to a 2018 study of the cameras conducted by the state.

    The study found no significant reduction in accidents or deaths because of the cameras.

