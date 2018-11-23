Black Friday shoppers flood Central Florida stores

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Black Friday is in full swing, but shoppers started flooding Central Florida stores well before the sun set on Thanksgiving Day .
The International Premium Outlets were open all night long, while many malls waited to open first thing Friday morning. Some of the most committed shoppers started lining up days before waiting for deals.
“I got here on Tuesday,” said shopper Dre Gray.
Shoppers said Black Friday deals are particularly alluring for locals with children, or those in need of big-ticket electronics.
“Santa is coming! So yeah, we need a lot of savings,” said shopper Lina Zapata.
Shopper Ron Chabot said the lines on the morning of Black Friday weren’t too long.
“I pulled up at 5 o'clock, waited 15 minutes for the crowd to go around the building in and I walked straight in,” he said.
Let the shopping BEGIN!! #WFTV#FLORIDAMALL pic.twitter.com/23HC9JNPiO— Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) November 22, 2018
HUNDREDS are waiting to get inside Florida Mall this Thanksgiving Day!! Really??#WFTV pic.twitter.com/Sq5ptctKJq— Karen Parks (@KParksWFTV) November 22, 2018
