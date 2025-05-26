Bloody weekend in Volusia County: three shootings in just over 24 hours

, Fla. — Investigators are looking into two shootings in Deltona and another one in Deltona. All the cases were reported in just over 24 hours. One of those shootings ended with 55-year-old Calvin Gilbert arrested. He’s accused of trying to kill a man outside McCabe’s Bar and Grill on North Amelia Avenue. The shootout stemmed from an altercation over a 5-dollar beer. “We’re just unfortunate it happened within one month of happening,” said Paul Jones, who was in the area at the time.

Gilbert has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. “This is definitely not like him. We’ve met him multiple times, and he’s a great person. I just don’t know what happened,” said Jones, who said he knew Gilbert. The suspect is being held at the Volusia County jail without bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim survived because they hid behind a car. Investigators say Gilbert bought a beer for the victim; after the bar closed, he demanded his money back, and after a heated argument, the shooting unfolded.

Just a couple of miles away from the bar, another shooting left a 16-year-old hurt. This one started with an altercation in a parking lot. At some point, several shots were fired, one of them hitting a passing vehicle with that 16-year-old in it. The victim is expected to be ok.

That incident happened around 12:30 Sunday morning, and just a few moments earlier, there was another shooting – this one in Deltona, on Kings Ridge Terrace, just before midnight, the sheriff’s office said. The resident reported he was outside his house when a suspect approached him and pulled out a gun. The resident ran back into his home and locked the door. A second suspect reportedly fired at least one shot at the house; both then left the scene. No one was hurt. “It’s unfortunate this happens,” said Jones, who fears the incidents could bring a bad reputation to the area. “Unfortunately, you can’t control what happens to people after the bar closes.”

