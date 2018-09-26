  • Boater discovers body in Banana River

    By: Jason Kelly

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A boater on Wednesday morning discovered a body floating in the Banana River near Patrick Air Force Base, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called shortly before 9 a.m. to the Pineda Causeway, where divers recovered the body.

    Investigators described the death as suspicious and said it is being investigated as a homicide. They said divers searched the river for evidence.

    The Sheriff's Office didn't disclose the victim's identity or gender.

    The death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

