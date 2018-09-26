Boater discovers body in Banana River

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A boater on Wednesday morning discovered a body floating in the Banana River near Patrick Air Force Base, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said they were called shortly before 9 a.m. to the Pineda Causeway, where divers recovered the body.
Investigators described the death as suspicious and said it is being investigated as a homicide. They said divers searched the river for evidence.
The Sheriff's Office didn't disclose the victim's identity or gender.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
On WFTVat4 : Body found in water near Pineda Causeway. @BrevardSheriff calling death suspicious. pic.twitter.com/2t81AIYn0r— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) September 26, 2018
