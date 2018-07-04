Boaters beware: Speed enforcement due to high rivers & lakes

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Seminole County has a simple message for boaters this 4th of July: Go slower.
State and local law enforcement will patrol rivers and lakes over the holiday week because recent rain has caused higher-than-usual water levels.
Last week, Seminole County’s Office of Emergency Management issued a boating advisory on the St. John’s River from Sanford to the Seminole-Orange County line. Near Geneva, a flood warning was issued for the St. John’s River about Lake Harney.
“You need to be courteous when you’re boating,” said boater Glenn Adams. “Boaters need to remember they’re responsible for their wake. So if you’re going through a zone really fast and you flood out a neighborhood, you’re responsible for that.”
The rising levels are expected to level off by the weekend.
