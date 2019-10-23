Body camera video shows Orange County deputy arrested on DUI charge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Winter Garden Police Department released body camera video that shows a veteran Orange County deputy being arrested on a DUI charge.
Deputy Scott Renaux was arrested in March and has since pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless driving.
According to records, it took Renaux approximately 30 seconds to figure out how to unlock his door.
The video begins when Renaux got out of the truck. An officer noted Renaux’s eyes were red and watery, and she could smell alcohol on his breath.
The officers at the scene then took him through a series of field sobriety exercises.
In the video, Renaux seemed to give up on some of the exercises. He had trouble walking a straight line and keeping his foot raised in the air without losing balance.
A breath test registered his blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.
Renaux’s attorney said he believes Renaux was tired, not impaired, and the breath tests aren't reliable.
Renaux has been off the streets since his arrest and is on administrative duty while the Sheriff's Office does an internal investigation.
