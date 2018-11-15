Body found after house fire in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was discovered in the ruins of a mobile home destroyed by fire Tuesday night, according to deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said the home on Boy Scout Road was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.
Deputies said they were called to the home around 4 p.m. Wednesday, after firefighters searching the charred remains discovered the body.
Homicide detectives were called in to conduct a death investigation, officials said.
Deputies said the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.
