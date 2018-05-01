0 Body found after SUV fire outside storage shed in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man's body was found Tuesday morning inside a Mercedes SUV that had caught fire outside an Orlando storage shed, investigators said.

Police said they responded to the fire on the 4000 block of Crossroads Court at the Crossroads apartments, where they found the SUV on fire at the rear of the maintenance storage shed.

Firefighters with the Orlando Fire Department extinguished the flames and found the body, police said.

“We heard two shots first, but we didn't think it was affiliated with that. We just, because where we're from, that's what we always hear. So, we just happened to come outside and see a huge flame. We thought it was the storage room. We had no idea that it was a body and somebody back there,” Crossroads apartments resident Quanda Davis said.

Homicide and arson investigators were at the scene, police said.

“We saw ambulance and everything, and they were telling everybody to come outside and see if everything was good. We came out and seen huge flames,” Davis said.

The man's identity has not been released.

The cause of death is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

