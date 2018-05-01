Body found after vehicle fire outside Orlando storage shed, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A body was found Monday morning inside a vehicle that had caught fire outside an Orlando storage shed, investigators said.
Police said they responded to the fire on the 4000 block of Crossroads Court, where they found the vehicle on fire at the rear of the storage shed.
Related Headlines
Firefighters with the Orlando Fire Department extinguished the flames and found the body, police said.
Homicide investigators were at the scene, police said.
The identity of the body has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}