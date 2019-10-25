  • Body found in east Orange County home

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was discovered Friday afternoon at a home near Lake Jean, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies said they were called shortly after 11 a.m. to a home on Lake Jean Drive near University Boulevard and North Goldenrod Road.

    A man told Channel 9 that the person who died was his roommate, who had moved to the home about six weeks ago.

    Investigators said it has not yet been determined whether the death was suspicious in nature.

