Body found in Ormond Beach creek, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A man was found dead in Thompson’s Creek in Ormond Beach late Friday, police said.
Police received a call that the man, whose identity has not been released, had fallen into Thompson’s Creek shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Officers found the man facedown in the creek when they arrived, according to an incident report.
Firefighters removed the man from the water and determined he was dead.
According to the incident report, the man drowned, but the investigation is still active.
Officers said they knew who the man was and that he was a transient known to frequent the area.
