Body found in pond behind east Orlando hotel near UCF, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A body was found in a pond behind a hotel near UCF Sunday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Someone reported the body in the pond behind the Intown Suites at 11424 University Blvd. around 8 a.m., deputies said.
Deputies had not yet recovered the body from the water. Authorities said they cannot identify the person until that happens.
Florence aftermath: Good Samaritan who sheltered animals during storm arrested
Deputies have not yet determined the circumstances around how the person died or how they came to be in the water.
The medical examiner’s office is assisting investigators.
No further details are available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}