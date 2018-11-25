Body found outside Kissimmee hotel, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A person was found dead outside a Kissimmee hotel Sunday morning, police said.
A hotel worker called police around 9 a.m. to report a body outside the Howard Johnson at 4311 West Vine St. not far off U.S. 192, police said.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to the person’s death.
Police did not provide any identifying information about the person.
According to the Police Department, investigators are treating the investigation as a suspicious death “as a precaution.”
The medical examiner’s office has been notified, police said.
No further details are available at this time.
