Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jesup

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a missing kayaker was discovered Tuesday morning in Lake Jesup, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies in a helicopter spotted the man's body floating in the lake at about 9:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.
Related Headlines
Investigators said a fisherman discovered an empty kayak and an oar floating near Lake Jesup Park shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Burger King sued after vegan claims Impossible Whopper was contaminated with meat, reports say
- 'Cannabis dream job'? Marijuana website seeks reviewer to smoke weed, share expert opinions
- DOJ officials to travel to Orlando to investigate fire department's culture
- Man who was shot 7 times in 2015 fatally shot in Florida
Deputies said an autopsy will be conducted on the body Wednesday and that foul play is not suspected.
They said the body is that of a white man with a goatee and reddish brown, close-shaven hair.
Read: Officials search for possible missing kayaker in Lake Jesup area, deputies say
He was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed 180 to 200 pounds.
Anyone who might be able to identify him is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates on this developing story.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}