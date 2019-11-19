  • Body of missing kayaker found in Lake Jesup

    By: Jason Kelly

    SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a missing kayaker was discovered Tuesday morning in Lake Jesup, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies in a helicopter spotted the man's body floating in the lake at about 9:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

    Investigators said a fisherman discovered an empty kayak and an oar floating near Lake Jesup Park shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday.

    Deputies said an autopsy will be conducted on the body Wednesday and that foul play is not suspected.

    They said the body is that of a white man with a goatee and reddish brown, close-shaven hair.

    He was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed 180 to 200 pounds.

    Anyone who might be able to identify him is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650.

