Boeing announces 141 layoffs across Florida, including workers at Kennedy Space Center

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — The Boeing Company has announced it plans to permanently lay off 141 employees in several locations across Florida.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification was sent to the Florida Department of Commerce to give notification of the job losses.

Most of the employees impacted can expect layoffs to begin on Jan. 17.

Layoff locations include facilities at Kennedy Space Center, Titusville, Orlando, Cocoa Beach, Daytona Beach and Melbourne.

