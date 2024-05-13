Boeing crews prepare for rescheduled first crewed launch of Starliner

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews continue to prepare for the first crewed launch of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

The first launch attempt earlier this month was pushed back after trouble with a faulty valve.

Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are looking to fly aboard Starliner on a test flight to dock with the International Space Station.

Read: Boeing’s Starliner flight test: Meet the astronauts

Crews plan to launch the mission with a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

Officials said the earliest opportunity for the launch is 6:16 p.m. on Friday.

Watch: Spectators disappointed after crewed Boeing Starliner launch is scrubbed

NASA and Boeing have not confirmed if Starliner will launch on Friday.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the planned launch and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group