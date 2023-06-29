Boil water advisory issued for Toho Water customers in Sunbridge, Cyrils Drive area

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Some St. Cloud-area residents have been placed under a precautionary boil water advisory.

Toho Water Authority issued the notice on Wednesday to customers who live along Cyrils Drive and in the Sunbridge community.

Officials said a power outage at Sunbridge Water Treatment Plant caused a loss in pressure.

Toho Water Authority said residents should boil their water for at least one minute before using it for the following reasons:

Drinking

Cooking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Residents may also consider using bottled water for these activities until the boil water advisory is lifted.

Toho Water did not give an estimate on when that might happen, but customers can click here for updates or call 407-944-5000 for more information.

